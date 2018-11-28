'Fearless Girl' Leaves Wall Street, Is Heading to NYSE - NBC Southern California
'Fearless Girl' Leaves Wall Street, Is Heading to NYSE

The ponytailed girl in a windblown dress became a tourist magnet last spring

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    The "Fearless Girl" is on the move.

    The statue of a defiant little girl near Wall Street that became a global symbol of female can-do business spirit has been removed from her spot facing the "Charging Bull" and is moving to a location by the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

    The ponytailed girl in a windblown dress became a tourist magnet last spring when the artwork popped up confronting the famous bull that was a symbol of the American financial resilience in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash.

    State Street Global Advisors, the firm that installed the "Fearless Girl" statue in March 2017, said Wednesday that Fearless Girl had officially been removed from her original location at Bowling Green in preparation for her reinstallation.

    "In her place at Bowling Green, people will find a plaque with footprints showing exactly where Fearless Girl stood for her first 20 months inspiring not only the next generation of women leaders, but also more than 300 companies globally to add a female director to their previously all-male boards," State Street Global Advisors said in a press release.

    "Fearless Girl" was designed to call attention to a State Street initiative to increase the number of women on corporate boards.

