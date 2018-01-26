US Economic Growth Slows, But Consumer Spending Surges - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

US Economic Growth Slows, But Consumer Spending Surges

Strong consumer spending resulted in a surge of imports

Published at 5:52 AM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated at 5:53 AM PST on Jan 26, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    US Economic Growth Slows, But Consumer Spending Surges
    Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images
    Shelves of products for sale.

    Economic growth in the United States unexpectedly slowed in the fourth quarter as strong consumer spending resulted in a surge of imports, Reuters reported. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6 percent annual rate after economists had forecast 3 percent for the final three months of 2017. The new numbers contrast with a 3.2 percent growth rate for the third quarter. Still, consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased at a 3.8 percent rate in the fourth quarter — the quickest pace in three years. Imports grew at a 13.9 percent rate.

    Get More at CNBC
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices