Amazon, Caltrans, USPS and Others Are Part of the Valley Works Virtual Job Fair

The Valley Economic Alliance will host a virtual job fair Wednesday in response to businesses and job seekers impacted by COVID-19.

The Valley Works Virtual Job Fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer online opportunities for employers to identify quality candidates and for job seekers to learn about and interview with employers in real-time.

More than 30 employers are confirmed to participate in the job fair, which will also include keynote remarks from Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, D-Van Nuys, organizers said.

Here are some of the employers registered for the event.

Absolute Security International

Allied Universal

Amazon

Caltrans

Chrome Works

Dynamic Nursing

ETTA

Express Employment Professionals

Flexible Healthcare Solutions

Northrop Grumman

San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps

United States Postal Service

Job seekers can sign up for the job fair here.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and concerns have impacted both employers and those in the Valley looking for jobs," said Sonya Blake, president and CEO of The Valley Economic Alliance. "Our priority is to serve as a resource during these challenging times, and we're confident both employers and job seekers will find this virtual experience valuable and rewarding."