Amazon, Caltrans, USPS and Others Are Part of the Valley Works Virtual Job Fair

The Valley Economic Alliance will host a virtual job fair Wednesday in response to businesses and job seekers impacted by COVID-19.
The Valley Works Virtual Job Fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer online opportunities for employers to identify quality candidates and for job seekers to learn about and interview with employers in real-time.
More than 30 employers are confirmed to participate in the job fair, which will also include keynote remarks from Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, D-Van Nuys, organizers said.
Here are some of the employers registered for the event.
- Absolute Security International
- Allied Universal
- Amazon
- Caltrans
- Chrome Works
- Dynamic Nursing
- ETTA
- Express Employment Professionals
- Flexible Healthcare Solutions
- Northrop Grumman
- San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps
- United States Postal Service
Job seekers can sign up for the job fair here.
"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and concerns have impacted both employers and those in the Valley looking for jobs," said Sonya Blake, president and CEO of The Valley Economic Alliance. "Our priority is to serve as a resource during these challenging times, and we're confident both employers and job seekers will find this virtual experience valuable and rewarding."