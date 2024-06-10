Crime and Courts

Dozens of thieves ransack South LA AutoZone after tearing down security gate

Video showed people rushing into the store in the Vermont Vista area.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

Dozens of burglars stormed into an AutoZone in the South Los Angeles area early Monday after someone tore down the automotive store's security gate.

Video of the break-in showed a group of about 50 people enter the store at about 4 a.m. near Century Boulevard and Hoover Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was stolen. Video showed items from the store scattered in the parking lot.

A street takeover was reported earlier in the area.

One arrest was reported. Officers pursued a vehicle to Pepper Street and Sycamore Avenue in El Segundo, where they made the arrest.

