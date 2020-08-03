Decades-Old SoCal Construction Supply Company Navigates the Pandemic

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the construction industry in several ways, including at the supply level.

NKC Nathan Kimmel Company, founded in 1956, is a Los Angeles based small business in the construction supply industry mainly focusing on high-rise buildings.

Sales at the company have slowed down, causing the company to do furloughs and downsize their staff.

"Contractors are seeing what lies ahead when the projects that they are working on now will end and most of the new projects have been put on hold," Carol Schary, president of Nathan Kimmel Company, said. "Therefore, they are deciding on purchasing the new equipment or fixing the old ones."

She said the construction industry is doing well with home building and sales. Some people are now relocating to suburban areas because of low interest rates.

"One home building company stated that its sales were up 138% last month," Schary said. "Real estate sales of many homes are going over asking prices in bidding wars."

Customers are not allowed in the store and curbside pickup only as a result of COVID-19. The company is following CDC regulations for all employees: temperature checks, six foot workspace, masks, gloves, hand washing regularly, and telecommuting of some employees.

"We received a PPP Loan and are working on the forgiveness of the loan," Schary said. "That was very important because we would not have been able to go on without receiving the funds."

Social media is being used to elevate the business during the pandemic. Blasts of product spotlights or specials are done regularly.

"We use LinkedIn and Facebook for marketing, introducing specials and product spotlights, and showing the quality of our company," she said. "We send announcements to the various professional organizations of which we are members, which show up in their social media."