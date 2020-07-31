Tarzana Gift and Stationery Store Faces Dire Ripple Effect From the Pandemic

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Art of Paper in Tarzana is one of many small businesses across Southern California being shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The store first opened in December of 1999 as a supplier of custom invitations and party accessories for events. Fast forward to 2020 and they are closing its doors for good.

"Since it’s looking like those types of events will not be occurring until next year we have no choice but to close," Jason Peterson, owner of The Art of Paper, said. "Having to pay back numbers months of back rent is not possible."

He said sales have dropped nearly 90% since reopening post COVID-19. The PPP money they received was almost non-existent.

Store hours were reduced and huge sales were done to move inventory. They have tried using social media to elevate the business during the pandemic, but have had little to no success.

"There will be so many small businesses unable to survive this one as everyone is required to start paying rent," he said.

Peterson will continue taking special orders as needed while working from home.