‘Patio Only Seating': Pandemic Forces Beverly Hills Chef to Move Things Outside

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant industry in Southern California has taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Some closed for good, while others have moved seating outdoors.

"Until March 2020, we were doing about 15% better than last year for the same time," Chef Andre Ginekis Sr., owner of Locanda Veneta, said. "Then we went down 90% from our regular business. Now, with Patio Only, we're doing about 25% of our regular revenues."

Locanda Veneta is an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills offering made-from-scratch Italian dishes. The establishment opened in 1988 and has 15 employees.

Modifications to their operation have been made to protect staff and the public.

Chef Andre said in order to ensure infection control, he had to buy protective gear and Purell hand sanitizer stations for the inside and outside of his restaurant.

Because indoor is prohibited, he decided to build a new patio on the parking lot.

The owner has applied for government assistance and utilizes social media to elevate his business.