SoCal Mobile Tire Business Rolls on During the Pandemic

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people might be hesitant to visit auto repair shops during the coronavirus pandemic because it involves face-to-face interactions.

ZipTire Mobile Tire Sales and Installation is a business that brings the tire shop to them the customer.

The mobile tire business was founded in 2017 by professional race car driver Andrew Comrie-Picard and serves Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank and surrounding areas.

"Now that people have discovered we're contactless, we're extremely busy."

Customers can watch from inside their home or from another state while technicians handle their wheels.

"COVID-19, while an obvious pressure on everyone and a tragedy for many, has actually been a boom for our business," Comrie-Picard said. "It has only required a couple of small changes to make our service 100% contactless: online invoicing and instructions for how to leave your car for us."

The owner said technicians are using PPE and social distancing to meet the demands of the pandemic.

"ZipTire is currently four people, but we're looking to expand and are building new trucks and looking for a larger location," Comrie-Picard said.