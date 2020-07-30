coronavirus pandemic

SoCal Succulent Nursery Pivots During the Pandemic

The Succulent Source, a family-owned and operated succulent nursery in Valley Center, has found ways to make up for revenue loss.

By Miller Hyatt

The Succulent Source

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although many small businesses have suffered greatly from the pandemic, some are pushing through.

The Succulent Source, a family-owned and operated succulent nursery in Valley Center, has found ways to make up for revenue loss.

Business

The latest business news.

Canada 3 hours ago

Canada to Impose Tariffs on $2.7B in US Goods After Trump Reignites Trade Feud

8 hours ago

UPS Tacks on Additional Fees as It Faces a Flood of Packages During Pandemic

"People canceled events during the first month of the pandemic," Lora Irwin, owner of The Succulent Source, said.

Biut they have now maintained sales at the same level as before the pandemic. Irwin said they have pivoted to Do It Yourself Kits for succulents and cactus.

Cactus orders have been booming, she said.

Irwin said she is blessed to be able to remain open during this time. She used PPP in order to keep employees at the company.

The Succulent Source
Do It Yourself Kit

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicCOVID-19small businessesValley Centersucculent source
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us