SoCal Succulent Nursery Pivots During the Pandemic

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although many small businesses have suffered greatly from the pandemic, some are pushing through.

The Succulent Source, a family-owned and operated succulent nursery in Valley Center, has found ways to make up for revenue loss.

"People canceled events during the first month of the pandemic," Lora Irwin, owner of The Succulent Source, said.

Biut they have now maintained sales at the same level as before the pandemic. Irwin said they have pivoted to Do It Yourself Kits for succulents and cactus.

Cactus orders have been booming, she said.

Irwin said she is blessed to be able to remain open during this time. She used PPP in order to keep employees at the company.