Chick-fil-A Limits Service in Response to Pandemic

Some locations will still offer drive-thru service or other takeout options, Chick-fil-A said in a statement Sunday

Chick-fil-A will close its dining room seating to customers due to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement says that the change is only temporary, and some locations will still offer drive-thru service, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

It was not clear in the statement when the changes will be put into effect.

The popular chicken sandwich chain has locations throughout the U.S., from California to New Hampshire.

Earlier Sunday, Starbucks announced it would close some cafes and opt for a to-go model in order to limit person-to-person contact.

