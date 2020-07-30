About a Year After Opening, SoCal Winery Adjusts to Life During the Pandemic

This is part of a series of reports on businesses in Southern California and the challenges they've faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wineries across California have seen a big dip in sales after being closed during the shutdown.

Akash Winery & Vineyards is a family-owned business operated by Ray, Nalini, and Akash Patel. The 20-acre vineyard is located in Temecula Valley wine country.

Nearly a year after officially opening, the pandemic forced business operations to close for two months.

"I had to lay everybody off, from our vineyard staff to our wine tasting room staff," Akash Patel, owner of Akash Winery & Vineyards, said.

Temecula Life

Once the business reopened, they were able to rehire most staff members. Operations are outside-only. No children are allowed at the tasting room.

You are required to wear masks when not sitting at a table. All tables and chairs are completely sanitized before and after guests leave. Social distancing is also enforced.