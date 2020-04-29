Starting Next Week, Costco Will Require Face Coverings for Shoppers

Masks or face coverings will be required for members and guests at all Costco warehouses starting next week.

The coronavirus safety measure will go into effect Monday. The requirement doesn’t apply to children under 2 or people who can’t wear masks due a medical condition.

In a statement, the company said the mask requirement isn’t a substitute for social distancing.

Face masks or covering were already required by Los Angeles and other cities for anyone entering an essential business.

Costco and other retailers have made several policy changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. Last month, Costco announced that members will only be allowed to bring one guest inside its warehouse, a measure designed to reduce the number of people in the stores and avoid crowding.

Costco also changed store hours, increased sanitization practices and placed limits on certain items. Food samples also were halted, and health care workers and first responders can now skip lines to enter stores during the health crisis.