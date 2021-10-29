Huntington Beach Oil Spill

Huntington Beach Oil Spill: Small Businesses Can Apply for Federal Disaster Loans

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage caused by the spill off the Orange County coast.

Small businesses economically impacted by the pipeline oil spill off the Southern California coast are now eligible to receive federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

A virtual business recovery center can help in determining eligibility for the program, made possible by a disaster declaration that followed the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The deadline to apply for the loans is July 27.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 2.855% for small businesses and 2% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years and are restricted to small businesses without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.

The oil spill began off the coast near Huntington Beach in Orange County on Oct. 2.

"Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,'' said Tanya Garfield, director of SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. "These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact,'' she said.

Applicants for the loans may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf, or people with hearing loss, may call 800-877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.

