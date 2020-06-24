McDonald’s

Iconic NYC McDonald's in Times Square Closes for Good

The restaurant with the Broadway-style marquee was a flagship location for McDonald's for nearly two decades

VIEW press

If you're a tourist in New York City, or even a harried local trying to get across midtown Manhattan, you've seen it, or maybe eaten in it -- the giant McDonald's on 42nd Street in Times Square with the Broadway-style marquee.

No more, though -- the company confirmed Wednesday that the location has shut down for good as of Tuesday.

“McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. Closing the 42nd Times Square restaurant was a difficult decision, but we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at the flagship McDonald’s on 45th and Broadway and in the neighboring communities," the company said in a statement.

The 17,000-square foot restaurant was a flagship for the company for much of the nearly two decades it was open. But it became less important to the brand after the newer flagship opened a few blocks north.

McDonald's has decided to limit their all-day breakfast menu amid the coronavirus outbreak.
