Japan Airlines' Budget Carrier ZIPAIR Opens a Los Angeles-to-Tokyo Route

Japan Airlines' budget carrier ZIPAIR announced Friday it will introduce service next month connecting Los Angeles and Tokyo.

ZIPAIR will become the first low-cost airline to fly a pan-Pacific route between Asia and North America.

The service will begin Dec. 25 and will fly nonstop between Tokyo Narita and Los Angeles International Airport three times a week, according to ZIPAIR.

In a statement, an LAX spokesperson said there is growing demand for nonstop flights on the route.

"We are thrilled to have Zip Air offer its service at Los Angeles International Airport, which will further strengthen the cultural and economic ties between our cities,'' said Becca Doten, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles World Airports. "There is a growing demand for nonstop flights between LAX and Narita International Airport, and we are pleased that ZIPAIR shares our desire to provide additional options for our guests who want to experience the food, culture, art and history of Japan and the surrounding region.''