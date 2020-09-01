LA Won't Enforce Temporary Sign Permits for Businesses During Pandemic

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend enforcement of temporary business sign permits until after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The motion was authored by Councilman Bob Blumenfield after 14 business owners were cited by the city over the past few months, which was often due to simple signs hung on their property to show that the business was open and post their operating hours.

"This is a common-sense step to help empower local businesses in the wake of a devastating emergency," Blumenfield said. "Neighborhood business owners continue to face mounting economic fears, and signs should be the last thing they should be worried about."

The council's action suspends the requirement for businesses to obtain a permit for a temporary sign that is tacked, pasted or otherwise temporarily affixed to windows and/or on the walls of buildings, barns, sheds or fences.

"Since the early days of the pandemic, I have worked with my council colleagues to help ensure that businesses are not penalized for using innovative ways to attract customers," said Councilman Paul Krekorian, who seconded the motion. "This motion is an important and necessary part of that effort."

The motion also asks city staff for recommendations on which codes present life safety concerns and should continue to be enforced during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.