McDonald's

McDonald’s Unveils Quarter Pounder-Scented Candles

Your home could smell like a McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

McDonald's

For the burger lover who has everything, McDonald's created Quarter Pounder-scented candles, coming soon to the chain's online merchandise store.

The set, being released in "limited quantities," includes six "custom scented candles in glass containers."

Inspired by Quarter Pounder ingredients, the scents include: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef.

Business

The latest business news.

taxes 44 mins ago

Tax Refunds Are Going To Be Delayed for Filers Claiming These Tax Credits

Gap 16 hours ago

Gap Is the Latest Retailer to Get Into Resale to Try to Fix Its Business

"Burn together for maximum deliciousness," the online description reads.

Product details indicate the candles feature a soy wax blend, fine fragrance, essential oil and cotton wick with an approximate burn time of 25 hours.

Other items in the merch store include a sesame seed umbrella, couples Quarter Pounder mittens, fries socks, Happy Meal t-shirt and McDonald's hair ties.

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sMcDonald's
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us