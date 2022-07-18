California Lottery

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $530 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot has hit half a billion dollars. The next number drawing will start Tuesday at 11 p.m.

By Lesley Rodriguez

Boletos de Loteria

The Mega Millions jackpot has just topped half a billion dollars. 

There were no matching balls on Friday night, raising the jackpot to $530 million with a cash option lump-sum value of $304.7 million. 

This is the eighth largest prize in history of the game. 

The numbers drawn on Friday, July 15, were 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and gold Mega Ball 15. The jackpot was $480 million. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one took the grand prize home on Friday, but one ticket sold at the Albertsons supermarket in Bakersfield, California matched all five white balls to win $973,668.  

Business Jun 30

Winning Ticket for Powerball’s $366.7 Million Jackpot Sold in Vermont. Here’s the Tax Bite for the Winner

California Lottery Apr 28

No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers But Here's a List of CA Lottery's Lucky Retailers as Jackpot Grows to $38 Million

The $530 million jackpot drawing starts at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and customers must buy tickets before 10:45 p.m. to get a chance at the big bucks.

If there is no winner, the jackpot will continue to grow for the next drawing on Friday night. 

The Mega Millions has not been won since April 15, when a ticket from Tennessee won $20 million. 

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

This article tagged under:

California Lotterymega millionsjackpot
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us