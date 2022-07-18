Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $530 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot has just topped half a billion dollars.

There were no matching balls on Friday night, raising the jackpot to $530 million with a cash option lump-sum value of $304.7 million.

This is the eighth largest prize in history of the game.

The numbers drawn on Friday, July 15, were 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and gold Mega Ball 15. The jackpot was $480 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one took the grand prize home on Friday, but one ticket sold at the Albertsons supermarket in Bakersfield, California matched all five white balls to win $973,668.

The $530 million jackpot drawing starts at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and customers must buy tickets before 10:45 p.m. to get a chance at the big bucks.

If there is no winner, the jackpot will continue to grow for the next drawing on Friday night.

The Mega Millions has not been won since April 15, when a ticket from Tennessee won $20 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.