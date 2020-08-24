Merchants in Duarte May Apply for Financial Aid

The city of Duarte is offering financial assistance to merchants in that area affected by COVID-19.

The Small Business Grant Program (SBG) offers up to $10,000 in aid to businesses that have suffered the consequences of the pandemic to create more jobs or retain existing ones for low and moderate-income individuals.

The program is available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees who meet the following requirements:

Have an active commercial license in the city.

No unresolved city, municipal, or health code violations.

Business in continuous operation in the city for at least two years.

The businesses that can apply for the grant are the following:

Restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, cafes, gastropubs, etc.

Salons, barbers and other grooming businesses.

Gyms, day spas, and fitness studios.

Retail and commercial stores such as consumer goods, electronics and appliances, health and sporting goods, furniture, clothing and footwear, kitchen equipment, book and entertainment stores, music, and audio/visual equipment, etc.

The city also released a list of businesses that are not eligible for the grant. Click here to see the list.

Business owners must submit the form between August 24-28, 2020. After that preliminary period, a lottery will be held and selected businesses will need to complete an application. The grant will be mailed in October.

For additional help, email Victoria Rocha at VRocha@AccessDuarte.com.