Merchants in Duarte May Apply for Financial Aid

The Small Business Grant Program is offering up to $ 10,000 to businesses affected by COVID-19.

By Telemundo 52

NBC 5 News

The city of Duarte is offering financial assistance to merchants in that area affected by COVID-19.

The Small Business Grant Program (SBG) offers up to $10,000 in aid to businesses that have suffered the consequences of the pandemic to create more jobs or retain existing ones for low and moderate-income individuals.

The program is available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees who meet the following requirements:

  • Have an active commercial license in the city.
  • No unresolved city, municipal, or health code violations.
  • Business in continuous operation in the city for at least two years.

The businesses that can apply for the grant are the following:

  • Restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, cafes, gastropubs, etc.
  • Salons, barbers and other grooming businesses.
  • Gyms, day spas, and fitness studios.
  • Retail and commercial stores such as consumer goods, electronics and appliances, health and sporting goods, furniture, clothing and footwear, kitchen equipment, book and entertainment stores, music, and audio/visual equipment, etc.

The city also released a list of businesses that are not eligible for the grant. Click here to see the list.

Business owners must submit the form between August 24-28, 2020. After that preliminary period, a lottery will be held and selected businesses will need to complete an application. The grant will be mailed in October.

For additional help, email Victoria Rocha at VRocha@AccessDuarte.com.

BusinessCOVID-19duartefinancial help
