10 companies hiring for hundreds of remote jobs—some pay as much as $145K per year

Remote work continues to be popular among jobseekers.

Though just 9% of U.S. jobs on LinkedIn are for fully remote roles, they still receive almost 40% of applications, according to a spokesperson for the site. And 1 out of 10 Americans says they want to switch jobs this year because their company doesn't allow for partial or full-time remote options.

For those interested in this type of work arrangement, 22% of opportunities in the tech, info and media industry are remote, according to LinkedIn, 17% of administrative and support services roles are remote and 14% of financial services roles are remote.

Regardless of industry, there are companies offering numerous flexible opportunities. Here are 10 companies that have offered hundreds of remote jobs this year altogether and are hiring now, according to FlexJobs.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

UnitedHealth Group

Industry: healthcare

CVS Health

Industry: healthcare

Ryder

Industry: transportation

General Dynamics

Industry: defense

JLL/Jones Lang LaSalle

Industry: real estate

Insight Global

Industry: human resources

Centene Corporation

Industry: healthcare

Block, Inc.

Industry: finance

Samsara

Industry: tech

ICF

Industry: consulting

While all of the companies "are hiring across various job fields, remote roles within project management, computer and IT and customer service are among the most in demand," says FlexJobs public relations manager Shanna Briggs.

Sought after roles include customer service representative, project manager and account executive. One account executive role at CVS Health pays up to $145,000 per year. "The majority of these fully remote listings are full-time and at the manager or senior level," says Briggs.

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.