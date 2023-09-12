Money Report

10. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 10 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 22

Accounts Under Management: 1,947

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 68 in 2022)

Principals:

David Gilreath, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer

Ron Brock, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

sheaffbrock.com

8801 River Crossing Boulevard, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240

(317) 705-5101

