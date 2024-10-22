Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield climbs above 4.2%, 2-year yield tops 4% as traders debate rate-cut outlook

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Traders and others work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was on the move higher again on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials urged caution on the path of interest rate cuts.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose nearly 2 basis points to 4.198%. Earlier Tuesday, it climbed above 4.2% for the first time in three months, after jumping 12 basis points on Monday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up more than 2 basis points to 4.052%, meanwhile.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It is a quiet week on the data front, but a busy week for Federal Reserve commentary, with an array of policymakers delivering speeches.

On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the longer-term trajectory for rates could be higher than it has been in the past, while Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said a patient approach will be needed to lowering rates.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid also on Monday said a "cautious and deliberate" approach to rate cuts was appropriate after the Fed cut by a half percentage point in September.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

news 36 mins ago

Neuroscientist: The No. 1 thing you can do every day for a sharper, healthier brain—it takes ‘just 10 minutes'

Rates have actually increased since the Fed cut rates by a half point one month ago. Strong economic data has been responsible for part of that gain, but so has uncertainty about how aggressive the central bank will be with rate cuts from here.

The market is pricing in a greater possibility that the Fed will only cut once through the remainder of the year. Traders see an 89% chance of a quarter-point cut at the Fed's next meeting ending Nov. 7, according to the CME's FedWatch tool based on fed funds futures trading. Markets are assigning only about a 1-in-3 chance that the Fed will follow that with another reduction in December, however.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is due to speak Tuesday.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us