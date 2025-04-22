Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield climbs on a lack of progress on global trade negotiations

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained under pressure from stalled developments in global trade.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was two basis points higher at 4.4263%. The 2-year Treasury yield was more than five basis points higher at 3.8064% as of 06:56 a.m. New York time.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, while yields and prices share an inverse relationship.

Confidence among investors remained in the doldrums amid stalled global trade talks. Tensions between the world's two largest economies appeared to escalate, as Beijing cautioned other countries against making agreements with the U.S. that could harm China's interests.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Undermining confidence in U.S. assets is U.S. President Donald Trump's heightened pressure campaign on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower rates.

U.S. Treasurys have seen a sharp selloff in recent weeks, which sparked speculations of the parties selling them.

Preliminary data released by Japan's finance ministry and parsed by Moody's Analytics suggests that Japanese investors sold some foreign bonds, likely Treasuries, but not at a scale that would be large enough to explain the yield spike, the analytics firm wrote in a note.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Inside the $1 billion berry startup backed by Ray Dalio's family office

news 37 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

"Weekly statistics on international securities flows show major Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign long-term bonds—most of which are likely U.S. Treasuries—between 30 March and 12 April," said Stefan Angrick, Moody's Analytics' head of Japan and frontier markets economics.

"Net sales totaled ¥3.1 trillion, or around $21 billion, driven by a mix of lighter buying and some increased selling. Not nothing—but hardly enough to explain the yield spike," Angrick added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us