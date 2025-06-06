Money Report

Treasury yields tick higher after latest U.S. jobs data release

By Jenni Reid, CNBC and Alex Harring, CNBC

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 4, 2025.
NYSE

Treasury yields advanced Friday as investors parsed the hotter-than-anticipated jobs data.

The 10-year Treasury yield added nearly 4 basis points to 4.434%. The 2-year yield rose around 4 basis points to 3.962%, while the 30-year bond yield advanced more than 3 basis points to sit at 4.918%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move inversely in the bond market.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 139,000 jobs in May, exceeding the consensus forecast of 125,000 from economists polled by Dow Jones, according to data released Friday morning. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

This report can offer insights into how, or if, companies have changed their hiring outlooks amid the rollout of President Donald Trump's on again, off again tariff policy.

A better-than-expected reading can also provide justification for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates, which haven't been moved since December, unchanged. Fed funds futures are pricing in a more than 97% likelihood that the central bank holds the borrowing rate steady once again at its June gathering, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"With the Fed laser-focused on managing the risks to the inflation side of its mandate, today's stronger than expected jobs report will do little to alter its patient approach," said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

