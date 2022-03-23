10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Slightly But Holds Above 2.37%

The 10-year rate has surged since the beginning of the week, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered hawkish remarks when discussing how the central bank would combat inflation.

February's new home sales figures are slated to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly on Wednesday morning but hovered above 2.37%, amid concerns about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped less than a basis point to 2.3753% at 5 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose less than a basis point to 2.5932%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year rate has surged since the beginning of the week, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered hawkish remarks when discussing how the central bank would combat inflation.

Powell said that the Fed would be prepared to be even more aggressive with rate hikes than the central bank had forecast. Last week, the Fed announced its first rate hike since 2018.

Powell is scheduled to make another speech on Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET on emerging challenges for central bank governors in a digital world, at the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Summit 2022.

Investors also continue to monitor developments in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to travel to Brussels on Wednesday and on Thursday will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet G-7 leaders, and address EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council.

Biden and his European counterparts will announce new sanctions against Russia and new measures to tighten existing sanctions during his trip to Brussels this week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

In terms of data releases due out on Wednesday, February's new home sales figures are slated to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions are slated to be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills, $16 billion of 20-year bonds and $22 billion of 2-year floating-rate notes.

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this market report.