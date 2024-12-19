Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield hovers above 4.5% after Fed signals slower rate cutting cycle

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled fewer rate cuts could be on the horizon next year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose over one basis point to 4.516%, after surpassing 4.5% in the previous session — a perceived marker of increased volatility. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped more than two basis points to 4.331%.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move inversely to one another. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point on Wednesday, in a widely expected third straight reduction.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone on the outlook for next year, however, raising its inflation forecast and pointing to just two possible rate cuts in the horizon, down from the four signposted in September.

The chances of another rate cut at the Fed's first policy meeting of the year in January slipped to under 10%, according to fed funds futures trading tracked by the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors are now looking ahead on Thursday to fresh reads on the labor and housing markets, as well as final U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data for the quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us