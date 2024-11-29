Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield slips on holiday-shortened trading day

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

A specialist trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields were slightly lower early Friday, as U.S. markets head for a shortened trading day following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 2 basis points lower at 4.22%, as the 2-year Treasury held steady at 4.208%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One basis point equals 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Friday is a quiet day on the U.S. data front, following a flurry of news ahead of the trading break.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Earlier in the week, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure came in slightly higher on the previous month at 2.3%, in-line with the Dow Jones consensus forecast. Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the latest indication of labor market tightness.

The Fed's November meeting minutes meanwhile suggested that if price rises and labor data continued to come in roughly as expected, it would be warranted to "gradually" lower interest rates.

However, President-elect Donald Trump's threat on Monday of quickly passing tariff hikes targeting China, Mexico and Canada are expected by many economists to fuel domestic inflation — and to potentially see the Fed ease policy more cautiously than it otherwise would have.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Barclays prefers Germany over France as it sends ‘bond vigilante' warning

news 54 mins ago

Buy Big Tech firms with exposure to emerging markets, says veteran investor Mark Mobius

Markets are currently pricing in 66.3% odds on a 25 basis-point rate cut in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, versus a 33.7% chance of a hold.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us