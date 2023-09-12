15. Phillips Financial

Phillips Financial, based in Fort Wayne, IN, is ranked No. 15 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.7B

Years in Business: 19

Accounts Under Management: 2,648

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 24 in 2022)

Principals:

Rick Phillips, Chief Executive Officer

Shannon Hardiek, Managing Member

Contact:

1phillips.com

6920 Pointe Inverness Way, Suite 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

(260) 420-7732