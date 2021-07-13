25. Missouri

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Parson, Republican

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Population: 6,151,548

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 4%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%

Gasoline tax: 17.42 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence