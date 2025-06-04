3 friends launched chicken finger stand in LA parking lot with $900—it just sold in deal worth ‘close' to $1 billion

Apparently, convincing your friends to sell chicken can pay off — big.

At 24, Arman Oganesyan was making $50 a night as a stand-up comedian with no restaurant or business experience when he pitched the idea of selling Nashville hot chicken to his childhood friends Dave Kopushyan and Tommy Rubenyan. Pooling $900 in savings, they launched Dave's Hot Chicken in 2017 as a pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot.

On Monday, private equity firm Roark Capital bought a majority stake in Dave's Hot Chicken, which is now a franchise business with more than 300 locations,in a deal worth "pretty close" to $1 billion, Dave's CEO Bill Phelps said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"It's insane what we did," Phelps said. "The vision of these guys was just great. Arman Oganesyan was the founder. A high school dropout, but a marketing genius, and he created all of this in his head."

But the idea nearly didn't happen. Kopushyan — a chef who had worked at Michelin-starred restaurants — initially told Oganesyan, "'Chicken? First of all, I don't even like chicken,'" Oganesyan said on the "How I Built This Podcast with Guy Raz" in 2024.

It took some convincing, but with Kopushyan eventually on board, they went to their other friends looking for investors, Oganesyan said — everyone turned them down, except Tommy Rubenyan. Oganesyan said the trio scraped their savings together and got to work developing a Nashville hot chicken recipe, drawing inspiration from popular Los Angeles restaurant Howlin' Ray's, which has two locations.

'A lot of belief with a lot of doubt'

The friends spent months eating at various fried chicken joints, watching documentaries on chicken and experimenting in Kopushyan's kitchen, Oganesyan said.

Some of their "crazier" ideas, like using gummy bears in the recipe, were struck down; others came unexpectedly, Oganesyan said, like using pickle juice in the brine, which they discovered by accident after tossing leftover chicken into a nearly-empty pickle jar.

"It was a lot of belief with a lot of doubt," Oganesyan said.

Eventually, they were ready to start selling their fried chicken tenders, but couldn't afford to buy a food truck, so they set up in a parking lot in LA's East Hollywood neighborhood with a $150 fryer, a heat lamp for fries and tables they borrowed from their parents, Oganesyan said.

They made $40 the first night they opened from four meals they sold to Oganesyan's girlfriend and three of her friends, he said. But five days into opening, they caught the attention of former Eater Los Angeles food critic Farley Elliott through word of mouth.

From there business boomed, and Oganesyan said they began selling out and making "a few thousand" dollars every night in a matter of months. At the end of their second month, they paid themselves for the first time, each taking home around $10,000 in cash, Oganesyan said. "It was the most money I'd ever seen in my life," he added.

A year later, they brought in Rubenyan's brother, Gary, who helped them open their first storefront.

Franchising globally

In 2019, an investor group, which included Dave's current CEO Bill Phelps, actor Samuel L. Jackson, Good Morning America anchor and former NFL player Michael Strahan, movie producer John Davis and Red Sox owner Tom Werner, bought a stake in the company with plans to franchise the brand, the company told Nation's Restaurant News in 2019.

Phelps, who has served as CEO since then, has expanded the chain's presence nationally and internationally, adding locations in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, he said on "Squawk Box."

In the U.S., Dave's brought in more than $600 million in systemwide sales last year, up 57% from the year before, according to data from market research firm Technomic. This year, the company expects to bring in $1.2 billion in sales and is currently "extremely" profitable both at the franchise level and in its corporate operations, Jim Bitticks, president and COO of Dave's, told CNBC Make It.

While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Oganesyan, Kopushyan, the Rubenyan brothers and Phelps will retain minority stakes in the company and continue in their current roles, CNBC reported on Monday.

"The timing was absolutely right," Phelps told CNBC. "We were at an inflection point where we could get an incredible valuation, and yet there was still significant upside for Roark, so that's the perfect place to be."

