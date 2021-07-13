Money Report

30. Arizona

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

Population: 7,421,401

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7 %

Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 8%

Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

