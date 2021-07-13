30. Arizona

Economic Profile
Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican
Population: 7,421,401
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.4%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7 %
Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 8%
Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
