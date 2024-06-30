33-year-old pays $2,146/month for 556-square-foot studio in California furnished ‘almost entirely with Costco': Take a look inside

At 32, after 12 years of living rent-free with my parents in the San Francisco Bay area, I was ready to move into my own place.

I had saved $400,000 and had the flexibility to make the leap, but whether it was uncertain streams of income, wanderlust and mostly, the financial benefits of staying put, something had been holding me back. Until November 2023, when I visited a friend at their Fremont, California, apartment complex.

When I walked in, it felt like home. As fate would have it, as I was leaving, I met my friend's neighbors, a couple breaking their lease. My gut told me that this was the right moment.

After a few hours and some paperwork, I secured a four-month sublease agreement from them for $2,000 a month. It was the perfect transitional space. Once my sublease was up, in April, I moved into a 556-square-foot studio in the same complex for $2,146 a month.

The building is 10 minutes away from the studio I built off of my parent's place where I teach my music students, and less than a 10 minute drive from two beloved local Costco stores. That might seem like an odd amenity to look for in real estate, but to me, it was a huge asset.

Altogether, I have spent over $5,000 to outfit my place almost entirely with Costco products.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

Why Costco means so much to me

Costco was a shopping staple for my family when I was growing up. And back in 2013, I started going all the time after work, to browse the aisles and try out samples while waiting out the rush hour traffic.

Over time, Costco has become more than just a store to me — it's a place for me to belong and feel like myself. My love for it inspired me to create my Instagram account, Costco Claudia.

Since launching in winter of 2022, Costco Claudia has become a creative outlet and an income stream. On the account, I primarily post videos of myself modeling women's clothing in the store, and I currently have 191,000 followers and counting. While I have never worked directly with or for Costco, I have had partnerships with brands that are sold by the company.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

I currently make about $7,000 a month as an influencer and $5,000 a month from my job as a piano teacher.

One of the most surprising and gratifying parts of this experience has been the incredible positivity I've received from my Costco Claudia community. They offered so much comfort and solidarity when I felt most alone, particularly as I learned about my PMDD and navigated living on my own.

Their support has helped me through some of my toughest times.

Take a look inside my cozy California studio

For utilities, I spend about $102 a month: $27 for water and trash collection, $30 for internet, and $45 for electricity. Take a look inside:

My kitchen is a space to fuel up and get ready for the day

Over the years, I've collected a bunch of discounted stuff from Costco sales: glasses, plates, bowls, my NutriBullet, a Brita filter, and loads of snacks.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

What I really rely on in my kitchen are my coffee machine and the garage "work table" — both found at Costco — which doubles as my kitchen table. It's sturdy and looks great with the faux fur sheepskins I use to cover my chairs.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

I surround myself with greenery and music in my living room

After a long day of teaching, I enjoy winding down in my cozy living room. My forest of growing monsteras and succulents adds a touch of greenery and calmness to the space.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

I like to lie on my couch and lose myself in classical music on my piano. Surrounded by blankets, sheepskin rugs, pillows, and stylish tray, it's the perfect way to recharge after a busy day.

My bathroom is both luxurious and pragmatic

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

In my bathroom, the essentials that I can't do without: my gold hoop earrings, my two pairs of glasses and my contacts that I wear every single day.

When I first moved out, I found all the bathroom basics I needed at Costco: towels, hand towels, a shower curtain, soap dispenser, and mats. When allergy season strikes, the tissue paper is a lifesaver, since they sell it in bulk.

The real steal in my bathroom is the perfume that usually goes for $200 at other stores but is $69.99 at Costco. I've got two of them, and they've become my go-to scents.

My bedroom is a haven

My $250 bed frame paired with my $500 mattress are so comfortable. I have two sets of Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set that I snagged when they went on sale. I love my down blanket and I have another favorite I got for $12.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

In woven side baskets, I stash my Costco pajamas, keeping everything neat and organized. I also love my Shark Roomba, which cleans my apartment when I'm not here.

An outdoor space with possibility

The outdoor space isn't fully furnished yet. So far, my Costco paddle board is the centerpiece.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

I moved during the winter, but now that summer is upon us, I hope to add more to the space soon. I've got my eye on some discounted outdoor patio sets.

Photo: Bart Vandever for CNBC Make It

My apartment may be small and snug, but it's a testament to the opportunities that have come from sharing my passion with others. Ultimately, this space really feels like mine. I have created an oasis here.

Claudia Chee is a Bay Area native and former Google employee turned entrepreneur. Today, she is a piano teacher, the owner of Claudia's Music Studio, and a social media influencer who enjoys sharing her love of Costco on Instagram.

