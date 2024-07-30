4 simple ways to eat for longevity—and more tips we've gotten from nutritionists and dieticians so far this year

There is so much advice floating around out there — especially on social media — about diet, nutrition and general health that it can be pretty difficult to decipher. Fortunately, we set out to make it plain for you.

Since the beginning of 2024, CNBC Make It has talked to nutritionists and dieticians about which foods and diets they suggest for longevity, energy boosts, brain health and more.

Here's how they suggest you eat for a long, healthy life.

4 ways to eat for longevity

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Earlier this year, Dr. Frank B. Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, shared four ways that people can adapt their diet for longevity.

Eat more whole foods. Longevity researcher Neil Paulvin especially recommends eating blueberries, calling them the "holy grail" of longevity foods. Lower your consumption of processed and ultra-processed foods. The No. 1 ultra-processed food that registered dietitian Jinan Banna never consumes is soda because it "doesn't have any nutritional value other than just calories in the form of sugar." Aim for a flexible diet. Eating a combination of multiple dietary patterns like the Mediterranean diet or Okinawan diet is a great way to improve your enjoyment and long-term adherence to healthy foods you eat, Hu says. Use meal times to gather socially. In addition to your diet, maintaining and strengthening the social connections in your life is one of the top ways to increase your lifespan. Hu suggests you tackle eating a healthy diet and getting quality time with your loved ones at the same time when you can.

2 hacks for getting the most benefit from immunity-boosting foods

In June, dietitian Kim Shapira told Make It foods high in omega-3s, antioxidants or fiber are helpful for repairing your gut and boosting your immunity.

But foods like fatty fish, oranges and whole grains can be of even greater benefit to you, and your immune system, if you incorporate these interesting practices when eating them, Shapira says.

Smell your food first. When you smell your food first, saliva begins to form in your mouth which sends a signal to your body that it's time to digest your food, she says. This allows you to digest more of your food and get all of its nutritional value. Chew your food for longer than you think is necessary. To properly digest food, it should be broken down until it's basically in a liquid state. If you don't chew your food for long enough, or at all, "you're actually missing out on all the nutrition inside of the food," Shapira says.

4 changes to make to your diet for a healthy brain

The No. 1 food that Harvard nutritionist Dr. Uma Naidoo recommends for a healthy brain is green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach and mustard greens.

But Naidoo also shared four changes that you can make to your diet to greatly benefit your brain. Those changes are:

Eat fiber-rich foods including leafy greens, flax seeds, beans and other legumes Get more polyphenols from foods like blueberries, strawberries, carrots and nuts Eat foods rich in probiotics such as kefir, kimchi or yogurt Add more herbs and spices to your meals especially turmeric with a pinch of black pepper and capsaicin from chili peppers

Energy-boosting foods

Just about everyone is looking for ways to get more energy. Data shows that 20% of American adults get just five hours of sleep each night on average.

There are certain foods nutritionists say can give you an energy boost. Here are four you can use to get your day started:

Complex carbs: wheat bread, oatmeal, sweet potatoes and apples Fiber-rich foods: berries, prunes, spinach and quinoa Heart-healthy fats: avocados, olives, tofu and salmon Water

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage your stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.