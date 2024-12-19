4 subtle signs you’re too emotionally invested at work: ‘It’s costing you more than you realize,’ says executive coach

Does your mind regularly drift to your to-do list during family dinner? Do you check emails every morning before you've even had coffee? Have you turned down social plans because you "need" to catch up on work?

If these questions hit close to home, you might be too emotionally invested in your work — and it's costing you more than you realize.

For high-achieving professionals, especially those who are naturally more sensitive and perceptive, emotional investment in work can be both a blessing and a curse.

Your deep commitment drives excellence and meaningful contributions. But when investment tips into overdrive, it creates a vicious cycle that can hijack your well-being and, ironically, your performance.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Signs you're too emotionally invested in your job

It can be hard to recognize exactly when you've gone beyond "just right" and crossed into "too much" territory. Here are a few common and sometimes subtle signs to be attuned to:

You take criticism super personally. When work criticism triggers an emotional cascade that derails your entire day, it's a sign your self-worth has become entangled with your professional identity. A simple "let's discuss" email shouldn't send your heart racing, yet for many, it does. The real issue isn't sensitivity — it's that every piece of feedback feels like a judgment of your value as a person. Work follows you home. This goes beyond occasional after-hours emails. I'm talking about a constant hum of work in your mind during moments that should be yours. If you're checking Slack during family dinner or jolting awake at 3 a.m. worried about tomorrow's to-do list, you've lost the crucial boundary between work and life. Your default setting is people pleasing. When you find yourself compulsively playing the workplace hero — never saying no, always being available, constantly putting others' needs before your own — you're likely too emotionally invested. This pattern often masquerades as being a "team player" and stems from a deep fear of disapproval or conflict. Your job is becoming your identity. If you don't have any self-concept beyond what you do for a living, you're in dangerous territory. Research shows that low self-complexity — linking your identity to a singular aspect of who you are — correlates with higher emotional reactivity and less resilience to stress.

The danger of being too emotionally invested

Over-investment creates a self-defeating cycle:

You become risk-averse, avoiding situations where you might face criticism

You overwork to prove you're "good enough"

Your personal life suffers as work consumes more mental and emotional space

Your decision-making becomes clouded by emotional attachment

How to find a better balance

The goal isn't to care less about your work — it's to care more strategically. Here's how:

Create psychological distance

Distinguish between criticism of your work and criticism of you. That's easier said than done, of course. To help develop this habit, the next time you get some feedback, try this exercise I frequently recommend:

Create four columns on a piece of paper or document.

In the first column, write down the exact feedback you received.

In the second column, list what feels wrong about the feedback.

In the third column, identify what might be useful.

In the last column, commit to specific next steps.

Establish concrete boundaries

Set a daily "close-out" ritual. You might take 10 minutes to write tomorrow's priorities, clear your desk, and/or close all browser tabs. Physical and digital clean-up can facilitate mental clean-up.

Whatever your ritual, create a firm wrap-up time and treat it like an important meeting you can't miss.

Diversify your identity

Build a sense of self beyond your job title. Because your job is something you do, not who you are.

Pursue interests outside work that develop different aspects of your identity, whether that's taking pottery classes, studying a foreign language, or volunteering with a local food bank. Having multiple sources of identity creates resilience.

Recognize resentment as a signal

When you feel underappreciated despite doing more than everyone else, it's not just frustration — it's a clear signal that your boundaries need attention. Use this emotion as a guide to reassess your involvement and responsibilities.

It's possible to be passionate about your work while maintaining the emotional boundaries that protect your well-being and, ultimately, your performance.

Melody Wilding, LMSW, is an executive coach, human behavior professor, and author of "Managing Up: How to Get What You Need from the People in Charge." Download exact scripts to diplomatically say no at work here.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

This article has been adapted from an installment of Melody Wilding's LinkedIn newsletter. It has been republished with permission. Melody is the author of Managing Up: How to Get What You Need from the People in Charge.