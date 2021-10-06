47. Veritable

Veritable, based in Newtown Square, PA, is ranked No. 47 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $18B
Years in Business: 17
Accounts Under Management: 218
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 46 in 2020)
Principals:
Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 640-9551
