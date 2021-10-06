Money Report

47. Veritable

Veritable

Veritable, based in Newtown Square, PA, is ranked No. 47 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $18B

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 218

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 46 in 2020)

Principals:

Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

veritablelp.com

6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

(610) 640-9551

