5 highest-paying tech skills companies are hiring for now—they can help you earn over $165K a year

Tech jobs remain some of the most in-demand in the labor market, with roles like software engineer regularly making lists of those employers are often hiring for. They're also some of the best paid. Software engineers make an average of $145,000 per year, according to jobsite Indeed.

The site recently did a more focused look not just at in-demand tech jobs but at in-demand tech skills, specifically calculating the kind of difference they can ultimately make on your salary.

"Our data from this list shows us that tech skills, like generative AI, may help you earn around $174,727 on average — about a 47% increase compared to those without the skill," says Maggie Hulce, executive vice president and general manager of the job seeker division at Indeed.

Here are five of the most in-demand, highest-paying tech skills Indeed looked at, including the kind of salary they could help jobseekers get.

Generative AI

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini can help generate text and content for writing blog posts, preparing for a job interview and editing a presentation, among many other activities.

Average salary potential: $174,727

SoC

SoC, or system-on-chip, is a chip that integrates most or all components of a computer or other electronic system.

Average salary potential: $174,564

Deep learning

Deep learning is a method of machine learning that teaches a computer to process data using multi-layered neural networks like a human brain. It falls into the category of AI.

Average salary potential: $170,939

Torch

Torch is an open-source machine learning library, a scientific computing framework and a scripting language based on programming language Lua.

Average salary potential: $169,874

PyTorch

PyTorch is a machine learning framework based on the Torch library, used for applications such as computer vision and natural language processing and originally developed by Meta's AI lab.

Average salary potential: $168,636

If you're interested in building these skills, Hulce suggests enrolling in online courses, attending boot camps or participating in training programs tailored to their development. Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster, additionally recommends looking into your company's internal resources and budgets for training.

"According to Monster's 2024 Work Watch Report, 39% of employers offer training and development programs to help employees develop the necessary skills to advance in their careers," Salemi says. A similar share, 38%, are currently investing in employees' AI literacy, specifically, according to a recent LinkedIn workplace learning report.

Jobs that feature these skills include data scientist, machine learning engineer, software engineer, research scientist and full stack developer.

"We are seeing a continued interest in AI-related jobs and skills," says Hulce. "Searches for generative AI jobs on Indeed have surged nearly 4,000% in the last year, and job postings for generative AI roles have seen a remarkable 306% increase since September 2022."

These skills' popularity is not just relegated to tech companies. "When you dig into the data you really do see every industry is looking" for them, says Hulce.

