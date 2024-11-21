5 in-demand jobs that can pay over $100,000 and don’t require a bachelor’s degree

If you're looking for a career that pays well, doesn't require a bachelor's degree and offers strong job security, you might want to consider a job in the skilled trades.

The U.S. is facing "record-high pressure" for blue-collar workers as tradesmen age out of the workforce or retire and fewer young people enter fields like construction, plumbing and transportation, according to recent research from McKinsey & Co.

Labor shortages, intensified by disruptions to in-person work and material availability during the Covid-19 pandemic, have heightened competition for talent, leading to a more than 20% rise in wages for skilled trade jobs since 2020, McKinsey & Co. reports.

Close to a third (35%) of the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. are in the skilled trades, with more than 1.5 million new jobs expected between now and 2032, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Blue-collar jobs in manufacturing, aviation and energy are not only in high demand but also offer salaries that rival those of many white-collar professions, Nathan Soto, a career expert at Resume Genius, said in an email to CNBC Make It.

"As people continue to search for higher-paying jobs with low barriers to entry, blue-collar jobs have had a resurgence in interest — especially among Gen Z," he added.

Though many blue-collar jobs don't require a four-year degree, most roles require certifications, licensing and, in some cases, extensive on-the-job training.

Here are five in-demand jobs in the skilled trades that pay over $100,000 and don't require a bachelor's degree, according to data from Resume Genius and the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Elevator technician

These workers install, fix and maintain elevators, escalators, moving walkways, chairlifts and other lifts.

To become an elevator technician, you'll need a high school diploma, and to complete an apprenticeship program sponsored by a union, industry association or individual contractor. Most states require a technician to be licensed and finish additional on-the-job training.

Median annual salary: $102,420

Power plant operators

These workers control boilers, turbines, generators and other systems in a plant that generates and distributes electric power.

Power plant operators typically only need a high school diploma, though the role also requires extensive on-the-job training. You'll also need a license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Median annual salary: $100,890

Air traffic controller

Air traffic controllers direct aircraft in the ground and air, controlling all ground traffic on runways and taxiways and giving landing and takeoff instructions to pilots.

To become an air traffic controller, you'll need at least an associate's degree from the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative program and to complete training at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) academy, as well as other on-the-job training.

Median annual salary: $137,380

Nuclear technician

Nuclear technicians work alongside physicists, engineers and other scientists in nuclear energy production, operating and maintaining nuclear testing equipment. Testing air, water and soil samples for radioactive contamination can be another aspect of the job.

To become a nuclear technician, you'll need an associate's degree in nuclear science or nuclear-related technology. Extensive on-the-job training is also required.

Median annual salary: $101,740

First-line supervisors of police and detectives

First-line supervisors of police and detectives oversee members of a police force, managing schedules, training staff and coordinating investigations. Supervisors often act as liaisons between officers and higher-ranking officials, maintaining order and communication.

To become a supervisor, you'll need at least a high school diploma and previous experience in the field, like working as a police officer or detective. Some employers might require an associate's or bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Median annual salary: $101,750

