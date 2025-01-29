5 jobs that can pay over $100,000 and are growing fast—for people with AI skills

Whether you're just starting out in your career or you want to make a change, it's smart to look where job growth will be strongest in the next five years. As AI transforms the way we work, from automating tasks to enhancing problem solving, developing related skills can be a smart career move in the long run.

While new AI roles are rapidly emerging, many existing careers also increasingly need workers with AI knowledge. Specifically, computer occupations — defined as jobs that involve programming, software engineering and data processing: Skills in this area "will be increasingly needed to meet the growing demand for AI-based systems," according to a November 2024 report from the BLS.

Already, 66% of hiring managers say they would not hire someone who does not have AI skills, according to a 2024 Work Trend Index Report from Microsoft and LinkedIn. (Microsoft, it must be noted, is betting big on AI. In January 2025, the tech giant announced a extension of their partnership with OpenAI through 2030.)

The five jobs listed below involve AI, are projected to grow much faster than the national average of 4% and can pay six figures, according to the BLS occupational outlook handbook:

Computer and information systems manager

Median income (2023) : $169,510

: $169,510 Projected job growth by 2033 : 17%

: 17% Estimated new jobs by 2033: 106,900

Computer and information research scientist

Median income (2023) : $145,080

: $145,080 Projected job growth by 2033 : 26%

: 26% Estimated new jobs by 2033: 9,400

Software developer | quality assurance analyst | tester

Median income (2023) : $130,160

: $130,160 Projected job growth by 2033 : 17%

: 17% Estimated new jobs by 2033: 327,900

Computer network architect

Median income (2023) : $129,840

: $129,840 Projected job growth by 2033 : 13%

: 13% Estimated new jobs by 2033: 23,900

Database administrator | architect

Median income (2023) : $117,450

: $117,450 Projected job growth by 2033 : 9%

: 9% Estimated new jobs by 2033: 13,200

How to improve your AI skills

To land one of these roles, you may need to hone or develop your skills. Here are two ways to get started:

1. Learn prompt engineering

Prompt engineering is the practice of inputting and refining text commands for ChatGPT and other generative AI programs. Positions for full-time workers can pay as much as $335,000 a year.

Platforms such as Coursera and Udemy offer certification and training courses online. "You can learn the basics [of prompt engineering] in two hours," Anant Agarwal, chief academic officer of education technology company 2U, told CNBC Make It in 2023.

2. Practice using AI at home

Keeping up-to-date with rapidly changing advancements may well be critical to remaining competitive in much of the job market. Regularly practicing with AI tools can enhance your ability to communicate more efficiently with a wide variety of large language models, Laurence Liew, director for AI Innovation at AI Singapore, told CNBC Make It in 2024.

"AI is not going to replace you," Liew said during a panel discussion at Salesforce's 2024 World Tour Essentials event in Singapore. "You're going to be replaced by someone who uses AI to outperform you."

