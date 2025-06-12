5 ‘new-collar' jobs that pay over $100,000 and don't require a bachelor's degree

If you don't have a four-year degree, but want a six-figure salary and a flexible work schedule, a so-called "new-collar" job might be the perfect fit for you.

This growing job category is "modern and skills first" — prioritizing skills and experience over a four-year degree, says Eva Chan, career expert at Resume Genius.

Most of the roles, such as marketing manager or human resources manager, require some level of specialized skills or training. But with relatively low barriers to entry and no manual labor, new-collar jobs can be a good fit for anyone, Chan says. She says the project-based, remote-friendly nature of new-collar roles makes them particularly well suited for Gen Z — a generation with changing work ideals.

"I think new collar jobs offer what Gen Z job seekers would value, which is flexibility, fair pay, the ability to grow based on your skills, rather than just credentials," Chan says.

If you're interested in finding a new-collar job well suited for you, accumulating relevant volunteer experiences or certifications can help you stand out to employers, Chan says. Just like for any role, she recommends combing through LinkedIn to find people in your desired field and setting up time to chat one-on-one.

Additionally, Resume Genius identified the top-paying roles using insights from career forums, job descriptions and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook and education data. Resume Genius did not include jobs with an automation risk above 50%, per their calculations.

Here are the top-paying new-collar jobs of 2025 that are in-demand and unlikely to get taken over by a robot, according to Resume Genius.

Marketing manager

Median salary: $159,660

$159,660 Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 8%

Marketing mangers help companies engage and expand their audiences through researching, developing and executing promotional campaigns. If you have a knack for video and photo editing, search engine optimization and social media, you may find that a marketing manager role is a good fit for you.

If you're interested in this role and don't have a four-year degree, Chan recommends creating a portfolio that helps employers see your creative skills. This could entail compiling YouTube videos you have made throughout the years or showcasing a social media platform you have helped to grow.

Learning Google analytics through Google's free tool suite can be a good added bonus for employers too, she adds.

Human resources manager

Median salary: $140,030

$140,030 Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

Human resources managers act as a liaison between companies and employees, enforcing workplace policies and establishing employee guidelines. They are also typically involved in hiring and onboarding new employees.

If you have a background in administration, recruiting or customer service, this role might be a good fit for you, Chan says. Although some universities offer human resources as a major, a four-year degree isn't necessary to break into the field, she says.

Instead, you can obtain a relevant online certification, like the Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) certification or Society for Human Resources Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certification.

Sales manager

Median salary: $138,060

$138,060 Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

Sales managers set sales targets, then coach and manage a team of sales representatives toward reaching those goals.

Most people who become sales managers start out in sales representative or account executive positions, according to Resume Genius. If you're successfully driving sales for your company in one of these roles and hope to advance to a higher-paying position, demonstrating your passion for leadership, knack for data-tracking and in-depth product knowledge can be a good way to show your readiness, Chan says.

Computer network architect

Median salary: $130,390

$130,390 Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 13%

Computer network architects design and build computer communication systems, tailored toward a company's specific goals.

A background in IT work or experience setting up computer networks can help demonstrate readiness for this role — even if your experience is as simple as setting up a network at home or for a friend, Chan says. Some aspiring computer network architects will start out as support specialists or network technicians to break into the field, according to Resume Genius.

Once you start to build mastery in one of those roles, it's a good idea to explore relevant online certification options like the CompTIA Network+ or Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certifications to advance toward a computer network architect position, per Resume Genius' report.

General and operations manager

Median salary: $129,330

$129,330 Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

General and operations managers are responsible for how their company runs — managing resources, teams, departments and projects.

Team or project management experience is a great way to show the value you could bring to this role, Chan says. If a past job hasn't provided you with that experience, documenting a volunteer role can help to fill the gap, she adds.

Many general and operations managers work their way up to the position within their respective companies by demonstrating skills in organization or team management, Chan says. Some also step into the role from different team leadership positions in related fields, per Resume Genius' data.

