Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • The major indexes rallied on Thursday, posting their best trading days in months.
  • Apple stock is down after the iPhone maker revealed its fourth straight quarter of declining sales.
  • Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Summer feeling

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The major indexes rallied on Thursday, posting their best trading days in months. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.78%, notching its best session since July; the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.7% for its best day since June; and the S&P 500 added 1.89% in its best day since April. Positive economic data on Thursday suggested inflation is easing, the labor market is slowing and the Federal Reserve could be through with rate hikes. "The Fed meeting is behind us. We can now look forward to some of the economic data and see if that confirms the Fed can stay on hold indefinitely," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. Follow live market updates.

2. Fallen Apple

The new Apple iPhone 15 on display inside the tech giant's flagship store in Regent Street, central London. Picture date: Friday September 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jonathan Brady  | Pa Images | Getty Images
The new Apple iPhone 15 on display inside the tech giant's flagship store in Regent Street, central London. Picture date: Friday September 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Apple stock is down in extended trading after the iPhone maker revealed its fourth straight quarter of declining sales. Revenue was down less than 1% for the period, and full-year revenue was down 3% from fiscal 2022. The company warned of a mild holiday quarter, too. Still, Apple reported a bright spot in its services revenue, up 16% year over year, and topped Wall Street expectations on several metrics. And, even with the premarket stock slip, shares of Apple are still up 36% year to date through Thursday's close for a market cap of more than $2.7 trillion.

3. Verdict in

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the U.S. Courthouse in New York City, July 26, 2023.
Amr Alfiky | Reuters
Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the U.S. Courthouse in New York City, July 26, 2023.

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of all seven counts against him related to fraud and money laundering after a weekslong trial. He now faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. Bankman-Fried was accused of taking funds from customers of the FTX crypto exchange to pay for real estate, venture investments, corporate sponsorships and political donations, as well as to cover losses at his hedge fund, Alameda. Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, called the scheme "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history" and said, "While the cryptocurrency industry might be new and the players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new, this kind of corruption is as old as time."

4. Holiday hesitance

People visit a holiday market in the Oculus in Manhattan on December 02, 2022 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
People visit a holiday market in the Oculus in Manhattan on December 02, 2022 in New York City. 

It's beginning to look a lot like a cautious Christmas. The National Retail Federation on Thursday estimated that while Americans are expected to spend more this holiday season than last, the rate of sales growth is likely to fall short of that of recent years. Persistent inflation, combined with dwindling savings accounts and soaring borrowing costs, will leave many shoppers hunting for deals, according to the closely watched holiday forecast. Target CEO Brian Cornell said in an interview with CNBC that shoppers are even pulling back on groceries, in addition to lighter discretionary spending. "We've taken a much more conservative approach in planning inventory this year," Cornell said.

5. Bold blend

Starbucks logo is seen on a cup in this illustration photo taken in the cafe at the airport in Charleroi, Belgium on July 27, 2023. 
Jakub Porzyck | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Starbucks logo is seen on a cup in this illustration photo taken in the cafe at the airport in Charleroi, Belgium on July 27, 2023. 

Starbucks revealed its growth plan for the rest of the decade, and it includes a lot more cafes and a lot less spending. The coffee giant said Thursday it plans to add 17,000 locations globally by 2030 — about 15,000 of those outside the U.S. — and to cut $3 billion in costs over the next three years. About $1 billion of those savings will come from store efficiencies and the rest from costs of goods sold. It's all part of the company's "reinvention" plan, introduced by on-again-off-again CEO Howard Schultz and now shepherded by current CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Starz to lay off more than 10% of employees ahead of Lionsgate spinoff

news 56 mins ago

Paramount Global stock up double digits for second straight day

– CNBC's Sarah Min, Alex Harring, Kif Leswing, MacKenzie Sigalos, Melissa Repko and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.

Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us