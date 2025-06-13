5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stock futures are down Friday morning in the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Market turmoil

Stock futures are down Friday morning in the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 1.24% while S&P 500 futures sank 1.21% and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.48%. Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude futures, meanwhile, both surged more than 8% amid questions about the global oil supply. Treasury yields also rose and the dollar gained. Gold, a typical safe haven for investors, rallied more than 1%. Follow live market updates.

2. Israel attacks Iran

Majid Asgaripour | WANA | Via Reuters

Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran Friday morning local time, killing Iran's most senior military official as well as the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Iranian state media. Israel said the attacks targeted locations that were related to the country's nuclear program. Iranian media reported multiple fatalities in the capital city of Tehran. Iran launched 100 drones toward Israel in retaliation, and global markets reeled from the rising conflict.

3. Air India disaster

Air India confirmed that a crash of one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets killed 241 of the 242 people on board. It was the first fatal crash of the popular wide-body planes that are often used on long-haul flights. It could be months before investigators determine a cause of the crash, which could involve any of a variety of factors such as mechanical issues, wildlife or pilot error. "We understand people are eager for information, and please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

4. Immigration unrest

Aude Guerrucci | Reuters

Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed after attempting to ask questions during a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The California Democrat is seen on dramatic video being taken to the ground by law enforcement, though his office later said he was not being detained. The incident adds to brewing tensions around immigration as DHS deportation efforts in California spark national protests and as courts evaluate federal control of the California National Guard. The Trump administration on Thursday started issuing visa termination notices to about 500,000 foreign nationals who were granted temporary U.S. residence.

5. AMD reveal

Courtesy: AMD

AMD unveiled its latest AI chip, the Instinct MI400 series, set to ship next year. The chips can be assembled into full server racks called Helios, delivering major computing power needed for uses like large language models. And AMD already has one customer lined up: ChatGPT parent OpenAI. "When you first started telling me about the specs, I was like, there's no way, that just sounds totally crazy," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told AMD CEO Lisa Su during a reveal event. "It's gonna be an amazing thing."

– CNBC's Darla Mercado, Christina Wilkie, Anniek Bao, Riya Bhattacharjee, Natasha Turak, Leslie Josephs, Ruxandra Iordache, Kevin Breuninger, Dan Mangan and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.