5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock futures ticked higher on Monday after a down week for equities.

Walt Disney, Eli Lilly and UPS are among the companies reporting earnings this week

"Barbie" was set to top $1 billion at the global box office Sunday.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Markets look to rebound

Stock futures inched higher Monday after a down stretch. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropped 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively, last week in their worst weeks since March. The Dow fell about 1.1%. Investors will watch whether earnings can continue to broadly beat expectations this week. They will also have an eye on economic data, including inflation gauges in the consumer price index due Thursday and the producer price index out Friday. Follow live market updates here.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

2. The Mouse leads earnings

Walt Disney will headline another busy week of corporate earnings reports that will help to drive the path of the market. With 84% of S&P 500 companies posting their results as of Friday, second-quarter earnings had dropped 4.2% from the year-ago quarter, but beaten expectations by 7.7%, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue had ticked 0.2% higher than a year ago, topping estimates by 1.7%. Here are the notable earnings this week:

3. Berkshire's billions balloon

Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway said its cash stash grew to $147.38 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $130.62 billion in the prior quarter. It outlined the cash growth Saturday as it announced operating earnings from its companies like insurance and utilities rose 6.6% to $10.04 billion. Berkshire posted a net income of $35.91 billion in the second quarter, up from a net loss of $43.62 billion in the prior year. The conglomerate also said it has an unrealized gain of $26 billion from its stake in Apple.

4. Oil surges

Oil prices rose Monday to four-month highs, before giving up ground. Ukraine attacked a key port for Russian oil exports over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about supply. Russia is the world's second largest crude oil exporter. The development followed decisions by Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest crude exporter, to extend oil output cuts in bids to raise prices.

5. Billion-dollar Barbie

The Warner Bros. Discovery smash hit "Barbie" was set to top $1 billion at the global box office on Sunday, according to studio estimates. Totals will come out on Monday. Director Greta Gerwig will become the second woman to direct a live-action billion-dollar blockbuster, joining "Captain Marvel" co-director Anna Boden. The doll's saga has injected life into a sluggish box office: "Barbie" will become just the second film to hit $1 billion this year, after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

– CNBC's Alex Harring, Robert Hum, Yun Li, Lee Ying Shan and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.

— Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.