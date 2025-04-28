5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock futures slid Monday, but the major U.S. indexes have recovered much of what they lost after President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on dozens of countries early this month.

It's the busiest week of first-quarter earnings season, as companies like Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, McDonald's and Coca-Cola are set to report.

Chinese manufacturers are starting to look for markets other than the U.S., or pausing production altogether, due to Trump's 145% tariff on many imports.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Inching back

2. Earnings extravaganza

The busiest week of earnings season is upon Wall Street. About one-third of both the S&P 500 and Dow will post results this week. Those include four of the so-called Magnificent Seven – Apple, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft – along with major consumer brands like Coca-Cola, Starbucks, McDonald's and Eli Lilly. Investors will be watching whether any companies reduce or withdraw their financial guidance because of tariffs or lower consumer spending. Several restaurants, airlines and consumer packaged goods companies took that step last week. Here are the key reports to watch:

3. China crunch

China Daily | Via Reuters

Trump's tariff on Chinese imports is starting to hit businesses in the country. Some manufacturers are either trying to find new markets or stopping production in the face of the 145% duty the U.S. has imposed on many goods. "I know several factories that have told half of their employees to go home for a few weeks and stopped most of their production," said Cameron Johnson, Shanghai-based senior partner at consulting firm Tidalwave Solutions. Many of the most affected businesses make toys, sporting goods or low-cost items sold at places like dollar stores.

4. Pall of duty

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

The threat of tariffs has caused U.S. consumers to spring early for some major purchases like cars and iPhones. But in many other areas, shoppers are holding out because of the duties and economic uncertainty. "There's so much uncertainty right now that shoppers just don't know what to do," said Steve Zurek, vice president of thought leadership at NielsenIQ. "There's nowhere to hide here — all they can do is control the household economics they have."

5. Losing altitude

Domestic airfare is falling in the U.S. Airline CEOs have said demand for domestic trips is falling as travelers digest tariffs and concerns about an economic slowdown, leaving empty seats in the back of planes. "Nobody really relishes uncertainty when they're talking about what they could do on a vacation and spend hard-earned dollars," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said on a quarterly earnings call on Thursday. Even so, Americans are still traveling overseas in droves.

