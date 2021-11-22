5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dow set to bounce after Friday's decline capped a rough week

Dow futures gained nearly 100 points to start the holiday-shortened week. The 30-stock average on Friday dropped 268 points, or 0.75%, on renewed concerns over increasing Covid cases, capping a rough stretch for blue chips. The Dow declined nearly 1.4% for the week. The S&P 500 fell slightly from a record close on Friday, but still came out slightly ahead for the week. The Nasdaq, supported by tech stocks, advanced Friday to close at another record high, and it gained more than 1.2% for the week.

Shares of Moderna rose more than 2% in the premarket Monday after Covid shots for all adults got final clearance from U.S. health officials Friday. Moderna's stock has had a rough month, falling 20%. Pfizer and BioNTech also rose on the booster approval.

Elon Musk said Tesla's Model S Plaid vehicle may be launched in China early this coming spring. Responding to a question on Twitter overnight about when the electric sedan will come to China, CEO Musk said "probably around March." Tesla shares rose 2% in the premarket.

2. Biden could announce his Fed chief nomination this week

A potentially market-moving event is expected this week: President Joe Biden's nomination for the next Federal Reserve chief. Biden is expected to announce his pick in the coming days, with current Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard considered the most likely candidates. Many expect a more dovish central bank if Brainard prevails, meaning it would take longer to tighten extraordinary Covid-era policies including raising interest rates. Powell, who was picked by former President Donald Trump, often found himself a target for Trump's ire, urged to support business-friendly monetary policy until the pandemic hit. The Fed acted swiftly and went big to support the economy in the early days of Covid.

3. Stocks may be entering an optimal period during holiday week

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. If history is a guide, stocks should do well during the holiday week.

"The last five trading days of November are traditionally positive, since 1950," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "There's a two-thirds likelihood the market is up on the day before Thanksgiving and a 57% likelihood the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% likelihood that it's up on Monday."

In addition to Biden's possible Fed announcement, there are a number of economic reports in the week ahead. The most important release is Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures, which includes the inflation measure most watched by the Fed.

4. Austria goes on lockdown as protests against restrictions sweep Europe

Austria entered its fourth national lockdown Monday, as Covid cases raged across Europe. The Friday announcement of the mitigation measures, which sparked broad selling in global stock markets, also included a vaccine mandate, starting Feb. 1. Austria's lockdown is expected to last 10 days, though officials said it could go longer if needed. Austria hopes to lift the measures on Dec. 13 but may keep them in force for the unvaccinated. Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Vienna on Saturday ahead of the lockdown. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also erupted in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.

5. Authentic Brands shelves IPO, to sell $12.7 billion stake to investors

Retail conglomerate Authentic Brands Group plans to shelve a planned initial public offering and instead sell significant equity stakes in its business to private equity firm CVC Capital, hedge fund HPS Investment Partners and a pool of existing stakeholders. The deal, announced Monday, values the company behind retailers Forever 21, Aeropostale, Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers and Sports Illustrated magazine at $12.7 billion in enterprise value. Authentic Brands' Jamie Salter, who signed on to be CEO for another five year, said the company will target an IPO date in 2023 or 2024.

