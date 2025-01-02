Money Report

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on the last day of trading for the year on Dec. 31, 2024 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • Stock futures were higher on the first trading day of 2025.
  • The U.S. housing market has strong supply — but that's not necessarily a good sign.
  • An early morning attack on Wednesday in the French Quarter of New Orleans killed at least 15 people.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. New beginnings

Stock futures were higher on the first trading day of 2025. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.6% higher, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.8% and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 1%. Still, it's not looking good for the traditional "Santa Claus rally" — in which stocks usually advance in the five final days of a calendar year and the first two trading days of January — since the averages suffered into the 2024 year-end. Follow live market updates.

2. Closure

An exterior view of the Wendy's restaurant in Muncy. 
Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images
An exterior view of the Wendy's restaurant in Muncy. 

It was a tough year for restaurants, as inflation-fatigued Americans stayed home and visits to U.S. eateries broadly fell. Twenty-six restaurant companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2024, and scores of chains closed down locations. The likes of Wendy's, Denny's and Applebee's were among the hardest hit. Here's who else saw their footprint shrink last year.

3. Holdovers

Realtor.com ranked the hottest housing markets in the United States.
Feverpitched | Istock | Getty Images
Realtor.com ranked the hottest housing markets in the United States.

The U.S. housing market has strong supply — but that's not necessarily a good sign. Active listings in November were up 12% year over year, largely because houses are staying on the market longer, according to data from Redfin. More than half of the homes listed in November had been up for sale for at least 60 days, the highest share for any November in five years. As one Redfin agent put it: "A lot of listings on the market are either stale or uninhabitable. There's a lot of inventory, but it doesn't feel like enough."

4. New challenge

Customers are seen at an Apple Store near Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai, China, on September 18, 2024. 
Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Customers are seen at an Apple Store near Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai, China, on September 18, 2024. 

Apple is facing stiff competition from Huawei in China. Shipments of Apple smartphones fell 6% year over year in China during the third quarter, according to Canalys, while shipments of Huawei devices jumped 24% year over year. In response, Apple is offering discounts on some products in the all-important market around the upcoming Chinese New Year — as much as 500 Chinese yuan ($68.50) off its top-line phones.

5. New Year's Day violence

FBI investigators arrive at the scene where the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift after allegedly driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. 
Matthew Hinton | Afp | Getty Images
FBI investigators arrive at the scene where the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift after allegedly driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. 

An early morning attack on Wednesday in the French Quarter of New Orleans killed at least 15 people and injured 30 more. The FBI has identified a 42-year-old Texas man who crashed a pickup truck into a New Year's celebration and then opened fire on police. The suspect was killed at the scene. The FBI has identified the act as possible terrorism and is examining motive, including any potential connection to a separate incident in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Trump hotel.

– CNBC's Christina Cheddar-Berk, Amelia Lucas, Diana Olick and Arjun Kharpal, and Reuters contributed to this report.

