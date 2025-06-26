5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Stock futures were higher Thursday morning.

Shares of Nvidia closed at a new all-time high, making the chipmaker the world's most valuable company.

Wall Street isn't happy about Zohran Mamdani, the likely Democratic nominee for New York City mayor.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Not quite

Market watchers hoping for a new S&P 500 record were left unsatisfied on Wednesday after the benchmark index ended the session near the flatline — still less than 1% from its February all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, lost 106.59 points, or 0.25%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.31%. Investors will get the latest weekly jobless claims data on Thursday morning, as well as third-quarter earnings results from Walgreens. Retail giant Nike will report its fourth-quarter results after the bell. Follow live market updates.

2. To Nvidia and beyond

Gonzalo Fuentes | Reuters

Shares of Nvidia climbed 4.3% on Wednesday, notching a new closing high of $154.31. The gains also make the chipmaker the world's most valuable company, beating out Microsoft and Apple with a market cap of $3.77 trillion. Thanks to Chinese export controls imposed by the Trump administration in April, Nvidia has not been able to sell to the world's second-largest economy. But that hasn't appeared to slow the chipmaker down: Nvidia reported a 69% year-over-year increase in revenue in its May earnings report. At Nvidia's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday, CEO Jensen Huang said robotics is the company's biggest market for potential growth after artificial intelligence, teasing self-driving cars as the technology's first major commercial application.

3. Pushing back

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to downplay an initial American intel report that found that the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities did not completely destroy their targets. Speaking at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, the president lashed out at journalists who asked about the assessment's findings that the weekend strikes likely delayed Iran's nuclear capabilities by months, not years. CIA Director John Ratcliffe joined the chorus of Trump administration officials refuting the report later Wednesday, in a statement released on X. "CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, target strikes," Ratcliffe wrote in the statement. But Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that the U.S. "gained nothing from this war," NBC reported. In his first comments since the strikes, Iran's supreme leader claimed that "the Americans failed to achieve anything significant in their attack on nuclear facilities."

4. 'A bit depressed'

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is all but guaranteed to be the Democratic nominee in New York City's mayoral election this November, and Wall Street isn't happy. "Some people are going to, for sure, go," Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont told CNBC Wednesday morning, saying he believes a Mamdani win in the general election could lead to an exodus of wealthy investors from the city. Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman, meanwhile, posted on X that he woke up "a bit depressed" from the primary results. Mamdani has supported taxing the ultra-wealthy, financial transactions and passive income, and his campaign proposal to freeze rent increases in stabilized units has already hit the stock market. Shares of Flagstar, the New York regional bank with exposure to the city's real estate market, dropped almost 4% Wednesday alongside office-focused real estate stocks.

5. Southwest goes... east?

Kevin Carter | Getty Images

First, Southwest Airlines ditched its open-seating policy. Then it started charging flyers to check bags. Now, the Dallas-based airline is considering airport lounges, more premium seating and long-haul flights to Europe, CEO Bob Jordan said. "Whatever customers need in 2025, 2030, we won't take any of that off the table. We'll do it the Southwest way but we're not going to say 'We would never do that,'" Jordan told CNBC Wednesday, saying it's "way too soon to put any specifics" on the potential changes. It's all part of the carrier's push to win over high-spending travelers as it faces pressure from competitors like Delta Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines — all of which have added luxury destinations and invested in airport lounges.

— CNBC's Brian Evans, Alex Harring, Sean Conlon, Kif Leswing, Kevin Breuninger, NBC News, Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.