5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Feeling the love

Stocks shrugged off last week's woes to finish in the green Monday. Will the bulls get another Valentine on Tuesday? A lot of that will depend on what the latest consumer price index number says about the state of the economy. (See below.) Other than that, investors will be looking at another interesting earnings slate, with Burger King owner Restaurant Brands and Coca-Cola reporting before the bell and Airbnb set to post results after the close. Follow live markets updates.

2. The heart of the matter

Markets are hoping for a love letter straight from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' heart, with the consumer price index inflation number due to hit at 8:30 a.m. According to Dow Jones, economists project that CPI grew 0.4% in January, which translates to 6.2% year-over-year growth. So-called core CPI, which excludes energy and food, is expected to rise 0.3% and 5.5%, respectively. But some market observers are girding for a surprise. If January's CPI bucks recent trends and comes in stronger than expected, that could spook investors into thinking that the Fed will become even more aggressive in its rate-raising plan to tame price increases.

3. Biden's choice

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard is set to become President Joe Biden's top economic advisor with Brian Deese on his way out. Multiple outlets reported that Brainard will take over as the head of the White House's National Economic Council. Likewise, longtime Biden confidant Jared Bernstein is expected to soon replace Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. The move could position Brainard to be the next in line for Treasury secretary if Biden wins another term and Janet Yellen departs. Brainard, a Democrat with dovish economic views, is a veteran of Treasury Department during the Obama administration.

4. The real thing

Coca-Cola's earnings didn't exactly set hearts aflutter on Wall Street, but they came in just fine. Earnings were in line with expectations, while revenue beat, driven by price increases. The beverage giant, a Dow component, also gave guidance for the year roughly in line with Street views. Economic issues were top of mind for the company's leaders. "While 2022 brought many challenges, we are proud of our overall results in a dynamic operating environment," CEO James Quincey said in an earnings release Tuesday morning.

Read more: Burger King's owner crowns a new CEO

5. NBC's heart's desire

It's Pavlovian. Any time a longtime NBA fan hears "NBA on NBC," they are likely to think of Marv Albert's emphatic play-by-play, Michael Jordan's heroics and John Tesh's (yes, that John Tesh) epic theme music, also known as "Roundball Rock." CNBC's Alex Sherman delivered a big dose of nostalgia Monday evening when he reported that NBC would aggressively court the NBA once again, after 20 years without it. As things stand, Disney's ABC/ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery's Turner Sports have broadcast rights for the NBA. But Warner CEO David Zaslav has said he's skeptical of paying so much for NBA rights, and Comcast (which owns NBC and CNBC) senses an opportunity bring back the league. Amazon and Apple, of course, are also interested in pro basketball rights, and the NBA could end up with more than two partners after the 2024-25 season.

– CNBC's Alex Herring, Jeff Cox, Amelia Lucas and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

