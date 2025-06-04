5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Stocks continued their positive start to the month.

Elon Musk called the Trump-backed spending bill "a disgusting abomination."

Nvidia is once again the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Turning a corner?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stocks continued their positive start to the new month on Tuesday, as gains in shares of Nvidia helped the major averages close the session higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.16 points, or 0.51%, for its fourth-straight positive day, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.81%. The recent rally has some investors thinking stocks may have turned a corner on President Donald Trump's tariffs, and that there could be more upside ahead. Stock futures were still higher Wednesday morning, even after Trump signaled that trade talks with China had stalled. The president said in a 2:17 a.m. Truth Social post that China's President Xi Jinping is "VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" Follow live market updates.

2. 'A disgusting abomination'

Just days after a celebratory Oval Office send-off marking the end of his stint as DOGE's leader, Elon Musk came out swinging against the Trump-backed spending bill. "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," the Tesla CEO said Tuesday in a post on X. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination." Musk, who earlier said the bill "undermines" DOGE, griped that Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit." After clearing the House of Representatives last month, the legislation now faces a complicated path in the Senate. Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul after the Kentucky lawmaker told CNBC that he's "just not open to supporting $5 trillion … in debt ceiling increase" that the Senate's version of the bill includes.

3. Chart-topper

CFOTO | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Nvidia is back on top. The AI chipmaker on Tuesday surpassed Microsoft in market cap to regain its position as the most valuable publicly traded company in the world — a title it last held on Jan. 24. Shares of Nvidia climbed 2.8% during the session to $141.22, putting its market cap at $3.45 trillion. The company beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations last week and reported a 69% increase in revenue from the same period last year. Other chipmakers, like Broadcom and Micron Technology, rose alongside Nvidia on Tuesday, helping to boost markets.

4. Dollar for dollar

Scott Olson | Getty Images

From Best Buy to Macy's, many retailers have cut their profit outlooks due to tariffs. But not Dollar General. The discounter on Tuesday raised its full-year forecast, saying it now expects net sales will grow about 3.7% to 4.7%, up from its previous guidance of about 3.4% to 4.4%. Dollar General also beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its first quarter, and shares of the company surged nearly 16% during the trading session. CEO Todd Vasos said on an earnings call that the retailer has worked to reduce its China exposure and to limit price hikes for shoppers, who are increasingly looking for discounts amid tariffs.

5. Get buckets

Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images

Thirty Ink, Steph Curry's house-of-brands conglomerate, generated $173.5 million in revenue and $144 million in EBITDA last year, the company told CNBC Sport. Thirty Ink's partnership with Under Armour is responsible for the highest percentage of that revenue. But every business in the company's portfolio — which includes Unanimous Media, Gentleman's Cut bourbon and Underrated Golf and Basketball — is also profitable, Thirty Ink's Secretary-Chairman Suresh Singh said. Watch "Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry" on CNBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Sarah Min, Lisa Kailai Han, Anniek Bao, Evelyn Cheng, Kevin Breuninger, Kif Leswing, Melissa Repko and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.