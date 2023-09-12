54. Roffman Miller Associates

Roffman Miller Associates, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 54 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.4B
Years in Business: 32
Accounts Under Management: 1,300
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 54 in 2022)
Principals:
Robert Hofmann, President
Money Report
Mark Frombach, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
1835 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 981-1030
Copyright CNBC