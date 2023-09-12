Money Report

54. Roffman Miller Associates

Roffman Miller Associates, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 54 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 1,300

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 54 in 2022)

Principals:

Robert Hofmann, President

Mark Frombach, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

roffmanmiller.com

1835 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 981-1030

