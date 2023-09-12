58. Tanglewood Total Wealth Management

Tanglewood Total Wealth Management, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 58 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 45

Accounts Under Management: 1,252

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

John Merrill, President

Brian Merrill, Partner

Contact:

tanglewoodwealth.com

1400 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 800, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 840-8880